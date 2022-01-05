Texas Nonprofit 3 Day Startup Partners with U.S. State Department for Global Innovation Exchange

2022/01/05 | 14:12 - Source: Iraq News

Austria to Austin Exchange Program; Funded by U.S.



Embassy Vienna and hosted by 3DS in July 2019

3 Day Startup, a nonprofit organization based in Austin, hosts an international exchange for students attending Texas State and Oulu University in Finland.

AUSTIN, TX, USA, January 5, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with the U.S.



Department of State, 3 Day Startup will host the Global Innovation Exchange for students from greater Austin, Texas and Oulu, Finland.



The initiatives focuses on achieving UN social development goals, analyzing global megatrends, and providing young people the opportunity to connect internationally through the practice of design and innovation.40 students from Texas State University and Finland’s Oulu University will take part in the challenge, which aims to explore megatrends such as climate change, rapid urbanization, changing social demographics, and digital transformation.



With support from mentors, students will ideate, research, prototype, and pitch their final solutions to industry experts in April to conclude the semester.Erika Haskins, Chief Executive Officer of 3 Day Startup, said: “Our organization exists to create inclusive experiences that bring young people from different cultural backgrounds together to think big, learn from failure, and build solutions for the future.



The mindsets and skills utilized in design, innovation, and entrepreneurship are essential for all young people to thrive in careers.



We now have the ability to leverage technology and connect young people from different regions of the world to facilitate the exchange of diverse cultures and perspectives; these experiences are meaningful and critical for their development.



All 3DS programs develop global competencies and transferable skills for career success, regardless of a student's zip code, background, or ambitions for the future.”Virtual exchange is an innovative approach to equip young people with the knowledge, skills, and experiences they need to address global challenges and participate in the 21st century workforce.



3 Day Startup's work is featured in the 2021 Survey of the Virtual Exchange Field Report published by The Stevens Initiative.“This Texas-Finland Global Innovation Exchange will push students to build their skills, step out of their comfort zones, and challenge assumptions in a significant way.



We cannot wait to see the solutions they develop.”3 Day Startup is a nonprofit organization based in Austin, TX with the mission to create opportunity and build community through entrepreneurship education that is dynamic and inclusive.Since 2008, 3DS has developed proven models to provide students with transformational learning experiences, engage business communities in meaningful ways, and advance local economies.



The organization has partnered with renowned institutions of higher education, leading companies in innovation, and the U.S.



Department of State.To learn more about 3 Day Startup, sponsorship opportunities, and to follow the progress of this initiative visit www.3daystartup.org or email directly.

Erika Haskins3 Day Startupemail us hereVisit us on social media:TwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

January 05, 2022, 09:45 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release