Margaret's Couture Bridal Services exhibiting at The Winter Bridal Bazaar on Sunday, January 16th, 2022, San Diego, CA

SAN DIEGO, CA, 92101, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego's #1 Wedding Expo, where you can see and experience everything you need to make your wedding day complete.



All in one place, on one day.



In addition, Bridal Bazaar is San Diego's largest bridal show, so you'll find more ideas, more style, and more choices to help you plan your day your way.Margaret's is Southern California's award-winning gown preservation specialist and the Nation's First Five Star Certified Couture Cleaner®.



We are proud to be a preferred provider and referred by premier retailers, couture designers, and elite bridal salons.



Margaret's Cleaners recognizes that exceptional garments require exceptional care, and we have the knowledge to protect and preserve your bridal gown investment.Margaret's offers vintage restoration of older gowns so a new generation may use them.



Pre-wedding services include alterations, rebeading, cleaning, pressing, storage, and site delivery.



Then, after the wedding, we can pick up from the venue, clean and preserve the gown, provide long-term storage, if desired, or ship it to you.



All preservations include a worldwide lifetime warranty through the Association of Wedding Gown Specialists.



Margaret's has been an exhibitor at the San Diego Bridal Bazaar for 15 years.



Perhaps that's why the Year after Year Bridal Bazaar has been named "San Diego's Best Bridal Show."In addition, Margaret's has been voted Best of 2021 Couples Choice Awards for Wedding Wire and The Knot Best of 2021.



For over 57 years, the experienced team of bridal stylists has been available for you from start to finish and your best source for couture bridal alterations: on-site pick-up and delivery, and post-wedding cleaning, gown, shoes, and bag museum preservation and storage.Consider Margaret's for your bridal alterations if you wish to look the very best on your wedding day.



Be confident that your gown will fit right and create that lasting impression!Work one-on-one with our experienced team to perfect the fit of your gown or to add custom design details.



All work is done in-house by our highly qualified team at our San Diego location.For more information, contact bridal@margarets.com or call the bridal department directly at 858-429-7261 + margarets.com.



https://margarets.com/videoWinter Bridal Bazaar – For Free tickets, contact www.bridalbazaar.comSunday, January 16th, 20229:30-4:00 PMSan Diego Convention Center – Hall B1111 W.



Harbor DriveSan Diego, CA 92101

