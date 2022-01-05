Three Attacks In Three Days As Drones And Rockets Probe U.S. Defenses In Iraq

2022/01/05 | 23:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A series of attacks on U.S.forces in Iraq suggest that Iranian-backed militias may be ramping up their activities at a time when American attention is focused on events in Ukraine.And the latest one seems to have gotten through.

Remains of a drone brought down in the Ansar attack

Coalition Forces of Iraq

On Monday, two small drones packed with explosives were shot down approaching Baghdad airport.



An official speaking for the U.S.-led coalition forces told the Associated Press that a C-RAM defense system shot down the two “suicide drones” as they approached a base which houses U.S.



military advisors.

No group claimed responsibility for the attack, but the wings of one drone were painted with the words “Soleimani’s revenge” while the other read “revenge operations for our leaders.”

'Soleimani's revenge' wing graffiti on one of the drones - a clue, or disinformation?

Coalition forces of Iraq

Exactly one year previously, a strike by a U.S Reaper drone killed the Iranian military leader Maj.



Gen.



Qassem Soleimani, who was responsible for the country's intelligence and military operations outside of Iran, including attacks by Iranian-backed groups in Iraq.

Commentators also noted the similarity between the wreckage of the destroyed drones and other drones previously used to carry out attacks on Erbil airport in the north of Iraq in 2021.



These are crude but effective garage-built drones made from commercial components, like those extensively used by the Houthi rebels in Yemen with Iranian help.



It should be noted though that any identification is tentative and third parties may deliberately carry out such attacks using hardware associated with other groups.

MORE FOR YOU

On Tuesday, two more drones carried out an attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase to the west of Baghdad but were shot down before reaching it.



It was not revealed how they were stopped, but a leaked video showed a drone being brought down by the same type of C-RAM system used in the Baghdad incident.

The C-RAM system shoots downs mortar rounds, rockets and drones

U.S.



Army

C-RAM – short for Counter-Rocket, Artillery, Mortar (C-RAM) – is a land-based version of the Phalanx rapid-fire weapon originally built to defend U.S.



Navy ships against cruise missiles.



Each four-second burst from the six-barreled 20mm weapon sends 300 rounds of fire on a radar-controlled intercept course with incoming threats.



As its name suggests, C-RAM is mainly intended to stop artillery projectiles, but it works equally well against low, slow drones.

C-RAM’s main disadvantage is size and cost, being based on a 35-ton semi-trailer.



While the naval version fires depleted uranium rounds, the land-based C-RAM rounds self-destruct at 2,000 metres to minimize the chances of collateral damage.

On Wednesday, a Katyusha rocket struck the Iraqi military base housing U.S.



troops at Baghdad’s international airport.



According to a statement by the Iraqi military, a single rocket was fired from a residential district in western Baghdad, an area previously used by Iran-backed militias.



They did not report any damage or casualties.



The term Katyusha correctly applies to the 122mm Russian-made rockets originally fired from multiple truck launchers, but is used for any mass-produced unguided small rocket fired from improvised launchers by insurgents.

The curious aspect of this final attack is that it does not seem to have been stopped by C-RAM.



In a saturation attack, some rockets might get through – hence the massed rocket attacks on Israel’s Iron Dome defenses — but it seems unusual that one rocket on its own should escape the defensive system.



This may have simply been a matter of luck.



What would be more troubling would be if militants have been using drones to gather information about the defense system in order to beat it.

Drones have long been used to flush out surface-to-air missile sites by getting them to fire or switch on their radar.



The U.S.



has employed drones to scoop up intelligence about anti-aircraft systems since Vietnam, and Ukraine recently tested a small drone for electronic snooping.



It would hardly be surprising if other actors – especially if they happened to have the backing of Iranian resources – sacrificed uncrewed vehicles in a gambit to gain intelligence.



The threat from drones is not just the explosives they carry.