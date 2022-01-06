Iraq to buy Exxon stake in West Qurna 1

2022/01/06 | 04:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi cabinet has agreed to allow the Basra Oil Company (BOC) to take over ExxonMobil's holding in the West Qurna 1 oilfield, at a price of up to $350 million.Addressing media after Wednesday's cabinet meeting, Minister of Communications Arkan Al-Shaibani (pictured) said the cabinet also allocated an initial payment of […]

