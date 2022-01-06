2022/01/06 | 04:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Kurdistan Region's High Committee for Combating COVID-19 met on Tuesday and issued the following directives as part of the Kurdistan Regional Government's efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic: The vaccination deadline for public service employees (civil and military) will be extended to 20 January 2022.Any employee who fails to adhere to […]

read more KRG issues new COVID-19 regulations first appeared on Iraq Business News.