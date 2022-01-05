Ulatus Launches New Translation Affiliate Program for sales partners

2022/01/06 | 10:00 - Source: Iraq News

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ulatus, one of the leading translation service providers worldwide, has launched an exciting new translation affiliate program that will greatly benefit both the company and its new sales partners.



Through this program, affiliate members can get paid up to 10% in commission on new sales that are generated with Ulatus.With Ulatus’ experience in the translation industry and its global presence in 125 countries, affiliate partners should anticipate having great success with the program.



Affiliates will be referring or white-labeling Ulatus’ services to their networks and clients, and on successful sales, the Affiliates will earn a commission.



Translation projects are high-value assignments and would provide lucrative earning opportunities for the Affiliates.



Along with offering this new revenue stream, Ulatus will provide affiliate partners with marketing assistance, as well as any other support they need.The affiliate program would also be beneficial for organizations/agencies that require to undertake translation projects for their clients as well as language solution providers that need to outsource some of their work.



To become an affiliate partner, simply fill out a quick form to ensure eligibility, a Ulatus representative will then reach out to get the partnership started.Speaking about the affiliate program, Shilpa Mittal, CEO of Ulatus, said, “Some of the largest language companies outsource their work to Ulatus.



Our affiliate program is a great way to help more organizations benefit from our translation quality and technology in an organized and transparent manner.



We also feel our certified translation processes and management are a huge plus for anyone who wishes to make translating more efficient, and I’m glad that we can now make that available for organizations worldwide.”For more information and to sign up, visit https://www.ulatus.com/affiliate-marketing-program.htmAbout UlatusSince its inception in 2005, Ulatus has become one of the world’s foremost language solutions providers.



With Localize to Globalize as their motto, they endeavor to ‘go beyond’ mere language translation in supporting brands to build a strong local presence.



Ulatus goes the extra mile to solve the problems clients face and has developed a host of innovative technology platforms to make all its operations smooth and highly efficient.



Ulatus is among the 1% of translation companies in the world to have 4 ISOs, including ISO for ‘Requirements for Translation Services’ (ISO 17100:2015) and is among the top 100 LSP’s.To learn more about Ulatus, please visit: https://www.ulatus.com/

