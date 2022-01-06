What will happen to Iraq when the US withdraws? - opinion


What will happen to Iraq when the US withdraws? - opinion
2022/01/06 | 21:44 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- … of Diyala, Salahaddin, Anbar, Kirkuk, and Nineveh.

In less than … the Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq June 21, 2021.

(credit … in Erbil, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

He writes for … political developments in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region …

Read all text from Iraq News
Sponsored Links