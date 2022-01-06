PALISADES THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES A NEWLY PATENTED NOVEL APPROACH THAT COULD BE KEY TO STOPPING COVID AND OTHER VIRUSES

2022/01/06 | 22:16 - Source: Iraq News

CLIFFSIDE PARK, NEW JERSEY, USA, January 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palisades Therapeutics has been granted a Patent for a broad-spectrum platform of new molecules to be positioned alone or in combination with antivirals vs SARS-CoV-2; in particular drugs such as the Pfizer Inc.



(PFE) Paxlovid SARS-CoV2 inhibitors that anticipate the emergence of resistance.Dr.



Neil Theise, Palisades Therapeutics’ Lead Scientist states, “By providing complementary mechanisms of treatment, the Palisades Therapeutics platform is likely to inhibit or eliminate the emergence of treatment-resistant viruses and may also promote the eradication of chronic viral infections that have here-to-fore only been successfully suppressed, such as HBV and HIV.”When treating various viral diseases, the emphasis has usually been on targeting the virus itself.



Unfortunately, for viruses such as HIV and chronic HBV, the other side of the equation, the host response itself, has been largely neglected and may be a contributing factor to the ability to merely suppress, but not eradicate chronic viral infections.



The optimal management approach should also focus on the host immune response as well.



Modulating the immune system – regulating its functions up or down – is necessary and should yield a more complete and sustained therapeutic response.The pairing of a host-directed therapeutic will inhibit or prevent resistance to monotherapies like the Pfizer therapeutic and pairing could be similarly impactful for influenza A, hepatitis B, hepatitis C, and HIV infections.According to Corklin Steinhart MD Ph.D.



MS FACP former Head, Global Medical Directors, ViiV Healthcare, “The host immune response has been forgotten since the advent of the highly effective single tablet antiretroviral therapy.



It appears that the platform now being developed by Palisades Therapeutics, in addition to targeting the virus, may also be able to modulate the host immune response at the same time.



This would be an important advance in attempting to put HIV into remission."In collaboration Professors Ronald Tjalkens and Richard Slayden have demonstrated the efficacy of the Palisades Therapeutics’ patented platform of host-directed therapeutics against SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-2 bacterial co-infections.



Specifically for COVID-19, Professor Tjalkens describes how “in relevant models for SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, the PT platform of molecules has reduced production of the TMPRSS2 and ACE2 proteins required for viral entry and spread and, at the same time, greatly enhanced host immune antiviral responses.



This one-two punch resulted in reduced viral burden and disease severity.”Host cells are “agnostic” concerning “what” binds to their receptors as long as there is a sufficiently “good fit.” Thus, several viruses use mechanisms and pathways for infecting cells, replicating, and spreading.



These include coronaviruses like SARS-CoV-2 and MERS, and other medically important viruses such as influenza A.



These common features make host-directed agents, such as the newly patented PT platform, excellent candidates for commercialization as new therapeutics.

