Iraqis in Basra Honor Gen. Soleimani, Muhandis

2022/01/08 | 22:54 - Source: Iraq News

BAGHDAD (Dispatches) -- Tens of thousands of Iraqis gathered in the southern city of Basra on Saturday to mark the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt.



Gen.



Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.A speaker paid tribute to the martyrs and thanked the Iraqi people, especially the people of Basra, for their loyalty to anti-terror Hashd al-Sha’abi which was co-headed by Muhandis before his martyrdom.