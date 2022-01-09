PM announces new Development Fund for Najaf

2022/01/09 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi government is working to set up a special fund to contribute to the development of Najaf province.Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi made the announcement following a visit to Najaf on Thursday.He also instructed the Ministries of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works to find solutions to the problems of […]

