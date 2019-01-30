Russia's Lavrov: Rosneft intends to work in Iraq

2019/01/30 | 16:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed Wednesday that Russia's oil giant Rosneft has shown interest to work in Iraq.
Lavrov's remarks came during a meeting with his Iraqi counterpart Mohammed al-Hakim on Wednesday in Moscow.
Lavrov added that Moscow is ready to assist Baghdad to eliminate the terrorist presence in Iraq."We are pleased to note that the situation in Iraq has improved after most of the ISIL [ISIS] forces were defeated, though the task of eliminating the terrorist threat has not been accomplished in some parts of your country yet, so we are interested in actively assisting you in the matter," Lavrov told al-Hakim.Lavrov also pointed out that he needs to acknowledge the Iraqi foreign minister’s view on "the current developments in Iraq, Syria and other countries of the region as far as the fight against terrorism is concerned."
