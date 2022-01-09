Petromin Underlines Credentials as a Responsible Corporate Citizen

2022/01/09 | 23:48 - Source: Iraq News

JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, January 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among the many notable landmarks that Petromin continues to establish, it is particularly proud of being the only fuel stations network in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia that has Saudi employees serving on the forecourt of their fuel stations.Petromin’s policy is aligned to the principles of Vision 2030, to ensure that private sector entities make the best possible effort and apply due diligence to ensure that Saudi nationals opt for meaningful career paths.



In doing so, Petromin has underlined its credentials as a responsible employer of choice and corporate citizen.According to a report issued by the Human Resources Development Fund, new Saudi employees entering the private sector reached 121,000 in the first quarter of 2021.



Petromin’s focus is closely aligned to the Vision 2030 agenda which focuses on the aim of increasing the participation of young Saudis in the economy and furthering the overall quality of life.Commenting on the company’s positive efforts, Petromin Fuel CEO, Mansoor Ahmad Rana said, “The Petromin Group is proud to be a responsible corporate citizen of Saudi Arabia and align itself with the principles of the Vision 2030.



We pride ourselves on making the investment to develop, train and qualify Saudi nationals to increase their capabilities and ensure that it positively impacts our business through their engagement, thereby expanding our vision.”Petromin has created a state-of-the-art gas station network to enrich the customer experience, supported by innovative automotive services.



The Petromin fuel stations have created a one-stop destination for vehicle owners, allowing them to avail themselves of a range of services including refueling, car servicing and repair, convenience buying, and more.



Petromin fuel has also partnered with leading international food brands to be offered on the fuel station forecourt.Petromin Fuels is targeting to be a leading fuel company across the region and grow their network through multiple operating models, using organic and inorganic means of development.



Currently, with 35 fuel stations across KSA and 121 in Egypt, Petromin has laid a solid foundation to complement its ambitious growth plan till 2025.

