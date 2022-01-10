Shalamcheh-Basra Railway to be Completed

2022/01/10 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Rostam Qasemi, has said the Shalamcheh-Basra railway project, linking Iraq and Iran, will be completed within two years.He added that a joint venture between the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways and Iraqi Republic Railways (IRR) will be set up in two months.The most […]

