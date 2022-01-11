EU drops Iraq from List of High-Risk Countries for Money Laundering

2022/01/11 | 04:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The European Union's Ambassador to Iraq has announced that Iraq has been removed from its list of countries deemed to carry a high risk of money laundering.Following a meeting with Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad on Sunday, Ville Varjola tweeted: "Bringing the good news today to HE Prime Minister Mustafa […]

