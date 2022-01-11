UN Awards Contract for Housing in Anbar

2022/01/11 | 04:44 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Nudhum Albenaa for Engineering and Technical Consultancy has won a contract with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for "Design Consultancy Service for the Rehabilitation of selected Housing Units and Critical Services in Anbar".The contract is valued at $648,000.(Source: UNGM)

