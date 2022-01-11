U.S. Convoys Blocked in Syria, Come Under Attack in Iraq

2022/01/11 | 18:30 - Source: Iraq News



military convoy in the country’s northeastern province of Hasakah as the occupation forces were attempting to pass through a community in the energy-rich region.Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Syria’s official news agency SANA that Syrian army soldiers blocked the convoy of four armored vehicles on Saturday evening as it was trying to enter the village of Qubur al-Gharajneh, which lies north of Tell Tamer town, on Saturday evening.The American troops were subsequently forced to turn around and go back in the direction they came from.



There were no reports of clashes or injuries.The development came two days after U.S.



troops brought in reinforcements from neighboring Iraq into areas in northeastern Syria.The Arabic service of Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency reported that a convoy of nearly 30 military vehicles, carrying High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (Humvees), battles tanks, bulldozers as well as crates of ammunition and missiles, entered the Syrian territories through al-Waleed border crossing between Iraq and Syria on Thursday.The report, citing local Syrian sources who preferred not to be named, reported that two U.S.



military helicopters flew overhead as American forces brought in the military hardware.The sources added that vehicles belonging to the Kurdish militants from the so-called People’s Protection Units (YPG) escorted the U.S.



military convoy.The convoy initially moved to al-Shaddadi town in the southern flank of Hasakah province, before being deployed to al-Omar oil field in the neighboring Dayr al-Zawr province where American occupation troops run a military base.The U.S.



military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.Former U.S.



president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in Syria for its oil.Meanwhile, according to reports, three other U.S.



logistics convoys were targeted in different Iraqi provinces on Sunday.Following the successive attacks on U.S.



military logistics convoys in Iraq, three other U.S.



logistics convoys have been targeted on Sunday afternoon.According to the reports, a U.S.



military logistics convoy was targeted in Diwaniya and another convoy has been attacked in Babil province.This is while the reports indicate that a logistics convoy also came under attack in the Nebai area of Baghdad.Earlier on Sunday morning, media sources reported attacks on three U.S.



military logistics convoys in Samawah city in Muthanna province, Dhi Qar province and Yusufiya city in the Baghdad province.The news come as several roadside bombs exploded in the path of the U.S.



military logistics convoys in Diwaniyah and Anbar provinces. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- HASAKAH (Dispatches) –Syrian government troops have intercepted a U.S.military convoy in the country’s northeastern province of Hasakah as the occupation forces were attempting to pass through a community in the energy-rich region.Local sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Syria’s official news agency SANA that Syrian army soldiers blocked the convoy of four armored vehicles on Saturday evening as it was trying to enter the village of Qubur al-Gharajneh, which lies north of Tell Tamer town, on Saturday evening.The American troops were subsequently forced to turn around and go back in the direction they came from.There were no reports of clashes or injuries.The development came two days after U.S.troops brought in reinforcements from neighboring Iraq into areas in northeastern Syria.The Arabic service of Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency reported that a convoy of nearly 30 military vehicles, carrying High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (Humvees), battles tanks, bulldozers as well as crates of ammunition and missiles, entered the Syrian territories through al-Waleed border crossing between Iraq and Syria on Thursday.The report, citing local Syrian sources who preferred not to be named, reported that two U.S.military helicopters flew overhead as American forces brought in the military hardware.The sources added that vehicles belonging to the Kurdish militants from the so-called People’s Protection Units (YPG) escorted the U.S.military convoy.The convoy initially moved to al-Shaddadi town in the southern flank of Hasakah province, before being deployed to al-Omar oil field in the neighboring Dayr al-Zawr province where American occupation troops run a military base.The U.S.military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.Former U.S.president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in Syria for its oil.Meanwhile, according to reports, three other U.S.logistics convoys were targeted in different Iraqi provinces on Sunday.Following the successive attacks on U.S.military logistics convoys in Iraq, three other U.S.logistics convoys have been targeted on Sunday afternoon.According to the reports, a U.S.military logistics convoy was targeted in Diwaniya and another convoy has been attacked in Babil province.This is while the reports indicate that a logistics convoy also came under attack in the Nebai area of Baghdad.Earlier on Sunday morning, media sources reported attacks on three U.S.military logistics convoys in Samawah city in Muthanna province, Dhi Qar province and Yusufiya city in the Baghdad province.The news come as several roadside bombs exploded in the path of the U.S.military logistics convoys in Diwaniyah and Anbar provinces.

Sponsored Links