IranAir to Fly to Najaf

2022/01/11 | 20:50 - Source: Iraq News

IranAir will reportedly operate two new daily round-trip flights to Najaf International Airport.

According to Iran's Financial Tribune, there will be a morning flight from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, and afternoon flights from Mashhad.

