IranAir to Fly to Najaf

2022/01/11 | 20:50 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead.
IranAir will reportedly operate two new daily round-trip flights to Najaf International Airport.
According to Iran's Financial Tribune, there will be a morning flight from Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport, and afternoon flights from Mashhad.
More here.
(Source: Financial Tribune)
Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead.
in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211