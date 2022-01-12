CFO of Genel Energy to Step Down

2022/01/12 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Genel Energy announced on Tuesday that Esa Ikaheimonen (pictured), Chief Financial Officer, has advised the Board of his intention to leave the company on 16 March 2022, following the announcement of the Company's 2021 financial results the day before.In a statement, the company said that a search for a suitable replacement is ongoing and […]

