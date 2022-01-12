2022/01/12 | 04:10 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Professor Frank Gunter of Lehigh University in US, and a member of IBBC's advisory council, has updated his celebrated work 'The Political economy of Iraq' after its initial publication 10 years ago.As a constant observer and supporter of Iraq, Frank has a long term and deep insight into the country and is in constant […]

read more IBBC Zoom Webinar with Professor Frank Gunter first appeared on Iraq Business News.