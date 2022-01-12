Monscierge Named Best Digital Signage & Lobby Technology in the 2022 HotelTechAwards

2022/01/12 | 12:50 - Source: Iraq News

Connect Lobby digital signage and event space screens.

Connect Lobby in use.

Connect Lobby

Monscierge's Digital Signage was named the Best Digital Signage & Lobby Technology for the third year in a row.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We're excited to share that Monscierge has been named 2022's #1 Best Digital Signage & Lobby Technology by Hotel Tech Report.

More than 169,000 hotel industry professionals use HotelTechReport.com to make informed technology purchasing decisions each month.



The HotelTechAwards determine the best hotel software products across every category based on customer feedback and vital proprietary data signals such as integration compatibility, organizational health, market share, partner network strength, and customer support quality.

"The ranking process is simple, transparent, and unbiased--judging is based on time-tested ranking factors developed specifically for the industry.



Only verified hoteliers with hands-on experience using each product can participate in the voting process.



This means that Monscierge's users decided the #1 Digital Signage & Lobby Technology," said Hotel Tech Report CEO Jordan Hollander.

"Guests can obtain information quickly and easily.



It relieves some of the strain that was on the front-of-house employees."

"We're able to focus on other guest needs by allowing the signage to do what it needs, help direct and inform guests without needing to tie up their time."

"Cost and time savings with being able to update our events and meetings one time instead of having to update each meeting room individually."

"The authentic voice of the customer decides the winners of the annual HotelTechAwards - ranking hotel software solutions based on users' experience in buying, implementing, and using those solutions," said Jordan Hollander, CEO of Hotel Tech Report.



"We're thrilled to highlight the value that the world's leading software solutions deliver to their customers.



By building a platform around the voice of the people using these hotel tech solutions, we're able to deliver actionable, peer-to-peer insights that potential buyers can trust.



Winning a HotelTechAward is the highest achievement in the industry because it's based on data."

The HotelTechAwards are often referred to as "the Grammys of Hotel Tech," and winners have been selected from more than 200 of the top technology products worldwide.



The HotelTechAwards are the industry's only data-driven awards platform, with winners determined not by a handful of judges or popularity votes but by product reviews from a global community of verified hotel technology users across more than 120 countries.

ABOUT MONSCIERGEMonscierge is a SaaS-powered communication platform built for the hospitality industry.



Operating in over 50 countries across 26 different languages, Monscierge promises to improve guest-to-staff communication, enhance the guest experience, increase staff accountability, and enable new ways for the hospitality industry to reduce operating expenses.

ABOUT HOTEL TECH REPORTHotel Tech Report helps 170k hoteliers each month to understand the changing hotel technology and digital transformation landscape.



We help hoteliers make smarter decisions about which technologies to adopt, keeping scalability and adaptability in mind.



Hotel Tech Report helps hoteliers uncover the value propositions of emerging technologies and how they align with the needs of your property stakeholders and guests.

Andrew HaleMonscierge+1 888-426-5730press@monscierge.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

January 12, 2022, 06:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release