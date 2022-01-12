Fitch Rates Iraq's Gulf Commercial Bank 'CCC+'

2022/01/12 | 13:54 - Source: Iraq News

Fitch Ratings has assigned Gulf Commercial Bank (GCB) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'CCC+'.

GCB is a privately-owned bank, headquartered in Baghdad and regulated by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

(Source: Fitch Ratings)

