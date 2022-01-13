New Arrivals to Iraq must have COVID Vaccination Cert

2022/01/13 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has chaired a meeting of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety in Baghdad.The committee decided that all arriving passengers, including Iraqi nationals, must hold a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.It also decided to end the exemption for umrah pilgrims from the requirement to have a Covid-19 […]

