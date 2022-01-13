Half a Million Plots of Land allocated for Housing

2022/01/13 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has confirmed that more than half a million plots of land have been allocated for three million citizens under the "Dari" housing initiative.Applications for the scheme were made via an online process.Addressing the Cabinet, al-Kadhimi said that a plan has been made to provide the sites […]

