Half a Million Plots of Land allocated for Housing

2022/01/13 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has confirmed that more than half a million plots of land have been allocated for three million citizens under the "Dari" housing initiative.
Applications for the scheme were made via an online process.
Addressing the Cabinet, al-Kadhimi said that a plan has been made to provide the sites […]
