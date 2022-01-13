UN confirms Iraq's Final Reparations Payment to Kuwait

2022/01/13 | 21:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Today (Thursday 13th January), the United Nations Compensation Commission (UNCC) made available $629,324,488 to the Government of the State of Kuwait towards the Commission's remaining claim with an outstanding award balance.With this payment, all claimants awarded compensation by the Commission have now received the full amount of their respective awards.In total, the Commission […]

