2022/01/14 | 03:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Adnan Abu Zeed for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Iraq's credit rating lifts with final reparations payment to Kuwait Iraq paid Kuwait a final installment of war reparations more than 31 years after the invasion of Kuwait, […]

read more Iraq's Credit Rating lifts with Final Reparations to Kuwait first appeared on Iraq Business News.