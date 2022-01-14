21 Arrest Warrants for Senior Iraqi Officials over Corruption

2022/01/14 | 03:36 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq's Commission of Integrity issued 21 arrest warrants in December for senior state officials on charges of corruption.A further 77 officials were summoned for questioning as part of anti-corruption investigations.Among the people implicated are a current minister and a former minister, but the statement from the Commission mentioned no names.[…]

