BEING UNCONDITIONAL - The Hidden Keys of Existence : 11 Steps to a Perfectly Balanced Life by Dr. Iftekhar Ahmed Shams

Being Unconditional is a definitive and concise self-help book for the current and upcoming generation to escape the arduous ongoing trends.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Why did the author pick this niche?Answer: In today’s competitive set-up, everyone is finding hard to deal with pressure, stress, etc.



In the race toward achievement, success, prosperity etc.



most of us are losing battle against our own mind and self.Solution to the problem: It's of utmost importance to keep mental balance, patience and control over one’s mind, words and action.The Author, Dr.



Iftekhar Ahmed Shams, targets this time, the niche “Mental Wellbeing” under “Self-Help” and takes The Reader through a step by step guide on how to strike a perfect balance in life.Some of the topics that have been covered in this book, are:-1.



Managing desires well2.



Importance of self-love3.



Clearing all the myths: identifying real vs.



Fake4.



Importance of social media detox5.



Attract what is thought 24/76.



How to prevent fear from unexpected events?7.



Be humbled when challenged8.



The strength of the character9.



Don’t die before being buried10.



Being positive takes the person a long way11.



The end is just the beginningBrief Synopsis and Purpose of the Book:Dr.



Shams' “Being Unconditional” is a definitive and concise self-help book for the current and upcoming generation to escape the arduous ongoing trends and falling prey to what they call as 21st century transitions in technology, lifestyle and the patterns followed by the homo-sapiens today.As the readers go through the book they might think it’s kind of cliché, yet the fact remains that some of us are not following these pointers to lead a life of balance.



Every chapter is moving and will help them, in depth to personally transform their ideas about life and true success.How to channelize the desires realistically and not to get lost in the process? True happiness sometimes is attained by just cultivating simplicity in thoughts.Those ideas have been put forth by the author, quite rationally, in this book.About the Author: Dr.



Iftekhar Ahmed Shams is the President of LamAid Ltd.



and a writer who has lived in the UK for over 10 years.The writer believes in the path of God and has written books on the true path of Islam and about the Life after death.



Some of his books are (Life after Death series) Life in Heaven, Life in Hell.He has documented some of the great Muslim rulers (THE MUSLIM RULERS’ SERIES) like The Kingdom of Hazrat Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq R.A, The Kingdom of Hazrat Umer R.A, The Kingdom Of Hazrat Uthman ibn Affan R.A, The Kingdom of Hazrat Ali (R.A), The Kingdom of Mu' awiya ibn Abi Sufyan R.A.



and The Kingdom of Hazrat Al Mansur.The writer has written many books on the great Prophets of Islam.



Some of his books are (The Prophet’s Miracles Series): The Miracles of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Jesus (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Moses (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Solomon (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Abraham (PBUH), and The Miracles of Prophet David (PBUH), The Miracles of Prophet Elisha (PBUH).The author also wrote a book on Women: What the women want in their Soulmate.



Also, during this pandemic, where there is so much thirst for the job, the author has also written an unparalleled book on the job hunt i.e.: The “Insider” Secrets to Landing Your Dream Job in Tech.The author is continuing to professionally pursue his endeavours and work with his next assignment to heighten his creative mind.



