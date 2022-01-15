2022/01/15 | 03:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Mustafa Saadoun for Al Monitor.Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.Conservative groups seek to shut down concerts in Iraq Iraqis fear that Islamic parties and armed religious groups are trying to impose their fundamentalist views on social and personal […]

read more Conservatives seek to Shut Down Concerts in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.