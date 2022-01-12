Honor Crime: Famous Iraqi Youtuber Kills His 14-Year-Old Daughter in a Fit of Rage

2022/01/15 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- ALBAWABA - A 'hot and terrible story' has been trending recently from Iraq that may make your hair stand on end.The social media has been buzzing about the famous Iraqi youtuber Mohammad al Essawi who is allegedly implicated in the killing of his 14-year-old daughter Shahed.

محمد العيساوي اليوم انتشر اسمه بصورة كبيره و اكو صفحات و اشخاص نزلوا ذم بيه و اتهموه بقتل بنته بجريمه شرف..



خلاني الفضول اتبع سيره الخبر و من بعض الأشخاص و تبين الشخص ما عنده بنيه بنفس المواصفات الصورة و المكافحة و دائره الإجرام لم تصرح باي شي اتجاهه.الناس تريد فاتحه و تشبع لطم.



pic.twitter.com/XnVPwG1jN3

— ABDULLAH AL_BAYATI (@AbdallahAlbayat) January 12, 2022

Hashtags have been trending all over the social media about the bloody, horrific, diabolical event that is rocking Iraq and Basra, the second biggest city after Baghdad.



The murder is becoming a public issue.

Hashtags on the murder are continuing and include ( #حق_شهد_العيساوي, #المجرم_محمد_العيساوي, #لاشرف_في_جرائم_الشرف).



Bloggers and tweeters still can't believe that a famous youtuber with all kinds of well-known videos would do such a thing and kill his daughter.



Many are tweeting that such atrocities against Iraqi women has to stop.

- أتمنى متستروش عليه المجرم المنحط ده حقيقي العراق والاسوياء اللي فيه ميستحقوش كل البشاعة دي صدقوني!! ليه العراق بقا بالشكل ده؟ كل يوم جريمة كراهية جديدة، الله يلعنك يا محمد العيساوى وتعيش حياتك كلها تعيس ومتألم يا حقير، تفو عليك#حق_شهد_العيساوي#القاتل_محمد_العيساوى pic.twitter.com/jNfhkum8lD

— A_hmed (@Ahmeeddd44) January 12, 2022

Besides the social media Arabic websites have carried the news with the jest of the story being al Essawi came home and saw a young man standing at the front-door of his house talking to his daughter.



He become very angry and started berating the boy.



News has it that days previously he, through his family asked, to marry the daughter which the father refused.

Iraqi YouTuber and comedian Mohammad al-Esawi murders his 14 year old daughter Shahad after she answered the door to a strange man she thought was her brother.



Her body was then taken to a doctor to check if she was “innocent” (virgin), which she was.



#حق_شهد_العيساوي pic.twitter.com/BT9PAuMTl6

— Imam of Peace🕊 (@Imamofpeace) January 13, 2022

After a stern warning the father slammed into his house, went for his gun and shot his daughter point-plank, three times.



Unbelievable! His wife meanwhile, pleaded with him but could stop her husband who was in a rage.



The story is being narrated on different ways in the media with some saying the daughter opened the front door because she thought it was her brother ringing and not because of anything else.

"قتل ابنته"اليوتيوبر العراقي "محمد العيساوي" يقتل ابنته "شهد العيساوي" البالغة من العمر 15 عاماً لسبب لا يصدقه العقل ثم يلوذ بالفرار مُشعلاً بذلك غضباً عارماً في الشارع العراقي والناشطون يطلقون وسم #حق_شهد_العيساوي للمطالبة بمحاسبتهالتفاصيل في الفيديو#شغف_بالمعرفة pic.twitter.com/ZtX7W8WvKq

— محتوى (@Mohtawaae) January 14, 2022

Other news suggest Al Issawi took this step because he thought there was something suspicious being committed and taking away his daughter's life was a way to cleanse the family honor.

Bloggers are angry because of the lenient sentences involved in crimes of honor with the maximum penalty in such cases being only three years.



And thus, they demand stiffer penalties.

However, one blogger has a different point of view.



He appeals for cooler heads and for everyone to calm down and is doubtful whether al Essawi, a well-known personality in Iraq and Basra would commit such an act or that the girl on the different social media platforms is really his daughter.

But regardless since the story continues to make headway in cyberspace and continues to generate much comment.



After he shot the daughter the man ran away.



Police are still looking for him.



Were can he be hiding and for how long.



After medically checking the daughter it was found she was a virgin.