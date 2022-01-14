I Change Nations Launches the Congress for Global Communications Headed by Dr. Sonya Robinson of the United States

2022/01/15 | 12:18 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Dr.Sonya A.Robinson Internationally Acclaimed Author, Founder and Creator of Conversation that Matters launches the ICN Congress for Global Communications.

Sustainable development is the development that meets the needs of the present without compromising the ability of future generations to meet their own needs.”

— Gro Harlem Brundtland

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr.



Sonya A.



Robinson, World Renowned Business Strategist and President of ICN Congress for Global Communications along with Special Advisor, President of I Change Nations, King Okogyeman Obremponnsu Kobina Amissah I (Sir Clyde Rivers), is pleased to announce the launch of the I Change Nations Congress for Global Communications (ICNCGC).ICNCGC was created to promote diverse and inclusive dialogue resulting in civility for all.



The mission of ICNCGC is to build global connections and communications for the advancement of sustainable development goals by providing, training, policy recommendations, and empowerment forums with an overall scope of transforming the world.



The purpose of the Congress is to a) encourage civil dialogue throughout the globe; b) impact humanity throughcollaborative global communication: and c) become a respected resource and authority for recommendations regarding eight sustainable development goals.The ICN Congress for Global Communications will be hosting forums, webinars and reports and etc.



throughout the year, beginning in February 2022.



The goal will be to uncover cooperative recommendations around the following eight sustainable goals:1) Financial Wealth and Equity2) Food Equity3) Climate Action4) Good Health and Well-Being5) Quality Education6) Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions7) Gender Equality8) Equity for All Reduced InequalitiesICNCGC will host an official launch and information webinar on January 22, 2022 at 3:00 pm US Eastern Standard Time.ICNCGC will also host various forums around the world in 2022.



For details about upcoming events please join the launch webinar on January 22 and follow Congress for Global Communication on https://ICNCGC.com website.Any questions regarding the ICNCGC should be directed to Dr.



Sonya Robinson at sonya.robinson@icncgc.com or via phone at 810-348-1495.

