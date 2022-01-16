2022/01/16 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Honeywell has announced that the Lanaz refinery (pictured) in Erbil will use its technology to upgrade its operations so it can produce more cleaner-burning transportation fuels.
It says the project marks the first use of its UOP modular technology in Iraq, and will help Lanaz comply with increasingly strict specifications for fuel […]
Honeywell has announced that the Lanaz refinery (pictured) in Erbil will use its technology to upgrade its operations so it can produce more cleaner-burning transportation fuels.
It says the project marks the first use of its UOP modular technology in Iraq, and will help Lanaz comply with increasingly strict specifications for fuel […]
read more Honeywell to Modernize Iraqi Refinery first appeared on Iraq Business News.