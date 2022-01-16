2022/01/16 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Writing in Oil Price, Simon Watkins that the recent approval of the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC)'s acquisition of ExxonMobil's 32.7 percent stake in the West Qurna 1 oil field is likely to leave China delighted, the U.S.irritated, and Iraq's oil industry still unable to achieve any of its key oil output goals.Click […]

