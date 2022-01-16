Introducing TrashPiles – The World’s Most Environmentally-Friendly NFT Project

2022/01/16 | 14:30 - Source: Iraq News

TrashPiles is on the environmentally conscious blockchain, Solana.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A brand-new NFT has hit the market and it’s the most innovative and environmentally-friendly to date – TrashPiles.TrashPiles is a charity NFT project with an aim to support environmental sustainability efforts.



The project plans to donate $100,000 to the TeamSeas ocean-cleanup organization initially, with recurring donations set after from a 5% transaction fee on the secondary marketplace.



The initial donation will remove 100,000 pounds of trash and waste from beaches and waterways around the world.While this in of itself is a positive and socially responsible mission, the team at TrashPiles decided donations are simply not enough to support such an important cause.



Developers have gone one step further by deciding to host the NFT project on the Solana blockchain, which is not only beneficial to users’ wallets, but is also the most environmentally conscious blockchain on the market.



Solana uses only 1/400,000 the amount of energy per transaction as its competition, Ethereum, which consumes the same amount of energy per transaction as burning five gallons of gasoline.“Our project is unique in that we will have the largest positive environmental impact out of all NFT projects that have come before us,” says one of TrashPiles’ co-founders, Jake.



“What many people don’t realize is that Ethereum’s vast energy consumption has yielded a wildly high amount of carbon dioxide production.



From one Ethereum transaction, 97 lbs (44 kg) of CO2 is released into the atmosphere! To put that into perspective, it takes one mature, adult tree one full year to absorb 44 lbs of CO2.



This means that NFT projects on Ethereum blockchain, like CryptoPunks and BoredApeYachtClub, have thousands of transactions under their belt and have put out millions of pounds of CO2 into the atmosphere.



This is completely unacceptable and needs to change.”In 2021, Solana announced that their blockchain became carbon neutral, so any transactions involving the TrashPiles project already result in a net neutral impact on the environment.



"We couldn’t be more pleased with our collaboration with such a wonderful blockchain partner." -JakeTo help ensure the longevity of the TrashPiles project, the platform will have a 5% fee on every aftermarket transaction that will go directly to charity in order to keep the donations steadily flowing.



There is also a 2.5% transaction fee for future development surrounding TrashPiles to keep the utilities of its NFTs unique and strong and to continue to drive the project to new heights.



"From now all the way to the original mint and beyond, we will ensure the price of our NFTs remain steady and growing, as we continue to bring more and innovative utilities to each TrashPile." - JakeFor more information about TrashPiles, please visit https://trashpiles.io/ or on Discord.About TrashPilesDeveloped in 2021, TrashPiles was co-founded by Jake and Christian, outdoor and environmental enthusiasts and crypto/NFT investors.



Since September of the same year, the duo has been working tirelessly to see their dream become a reality, finalizing artwork, web development, Discord management, the project's roadmap, and the development of their NFT’s utilities.

JakeTrashPilesinfo@trashpiles.io

You just read:

News Provided By

January 16, 2022, 11:17 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release