2022/01/17 | 03:04 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A US military logistics convoy was targeted in Iraqi province of Basra, near border crossing of “Jarishan” on Sunday afternoon, Sabereen News Telegram Channel reported.

According to the report, no group has so far claimed responsibility for targeting US terrorist army’s logistics convoy in “Basra” province.

In recent months, US logistics convoys have repeatedly been targeted in various parts of Iraq.

MA/5401371