TipTop raises $5m from Korek

2022/01/17 | 04:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.TipTop has announced a new investment of $5 million to expand its online food and grocery delivery service in Iraq.CEO and Founder Hassan Alsoud told readers on LinkedIn that the funding will be provided by Kurdistan-based mobile operator Korek.(Source: LinkedIn)

