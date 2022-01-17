TipTop raises $5m from Korek


(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

TipTop has announced a new investment of $5 million to expand its online food and grocery delivery service in Iraq.

CEO and Founder Hassan Alsoud told readers on LinkedIn that the funding will be provided by Kurdistan-based mobile operator Korek.

(Source: LinkedIn)

