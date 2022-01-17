Several Redevelopment Projects started in Dhi Qaq

2022/01/17 | 05:00 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Secretary-General of Iraq's Council of Ministers, Dr.Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi, has laid the foundation stone for a number of projects in Dhi Qar Governorate: the Al-Zaytoun Martyrs' Bridge; a local stadium, with capacity for 10,000 spectators; Imam Ali Street (peace be upon him); Al-Shatrah Hospital; and, two bridges in the Al-Moalemeen […]

