2022/01/18 | 03:58 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Alsaree3 Group Receives Additional Bridge Round Funding Alsaree3 Group, consisting of Alsaree3 (food-delivery) and Al Zajel Express (last-mile delivery services), closed a 7-figure bridge round in late December 2021, bringing its total amount of funding raised in 2021 to over $4 million USD.Founder and CEO of Alsaree3 Group, Bassam Al-Ateia, commented: "Despite the entrance […]

read more Alsaree3 receives Additional Investment first appeared on Iraq Business News.