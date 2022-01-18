Siemens working with Iraq on Hydrogen Production

2022/01/18 | 04:26 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.As part of its efforts to switch to clean and renewable energy, Iraq's Ministry of Oil has said it is working with Siemens to produce hydrogen.The German company will provide advanced technologies and equipment for the project, and set up workshops to support the initiative.The first of these workshops was […]

