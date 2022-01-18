Iraq rejects regional escalation after attacks on UAE: statement

2022/01/18 | 04:30 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD, Jan.17 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi government rejected Monday the escalation in the region and condemned the attacks on oil tankers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry confirmed Iraq's position on "standing against any attack in the region and rejecting escalation," calling for "resolving crises by peaceful means and through negotiations among all concerned parties to achieve security and stability to the region."

The ministry also "strongly condemns the attacks on the UAE and targeting oil pipelines," the statement said.

The Abu Dhabi police announced the killing of a Pakistani and two Indian nationals and the wounding of six people in the explosion of oil tankers in the UAE's capital Abu Dhabi that took place on Monday morning.

According to a statement by Abu Dhabi police, Yemen's Houthi militia claimed responsibility after three petroleum tankers exploded in a fire near the storage facilities of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) in Abu Dhabi.