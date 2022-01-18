Global cloud-based marketing and branding agency UP THERE, EVERYWHERE opens Creative Hub in Switzerland

2022/01/18 | 13:28 - Source: Iraq News

UP Switzerland Creative Hub Zug

David Burkard, Head of UP Switzerland

UP THERE, EVERYWHERE agency logo

ZUG, SWITZERLAND, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UP THERE, EVERYWHERE, the world’s first global, cloud-based full-service marketing, branding and digital agency, has opened a Creative Hub in Zug, Switzerland, and launched the UP Switzerland agency team.



By extending the international capacity of its remote teams with local community hubs such as UP Switzerland, the agency offers the best of both worlds: local access and global reach.The agency’s 10-year-old business model is as unique as it is simple: a global community of experienced communications experts working closely together – even when far apart – using cloud-based technologies.



Embracing the digital age, UP forms project teams by assigning specialists from among more than 250 members around the globe who have the specific skills and market knowledge to provide the best solution for each project."We are convinced that UP's business model provides better value and fills a gap in the Swiss agency landscape.



In particular, innovative, international companies are recognizing the advantages of our digital, time- and cost-efficient ways of working." says Lawrence Masle, CEO of UP.The Creative Hub in Zug is headed by David Burkard.



The Swiss team has many years of experience, particularly in brand strategy, brand design, advertising, and integrated communications."The UP model is the right one for any company that wants to benefit from international expertise and take advantage of the opportunities of the digital age," says David Burkard.



“UP is the local agency with the global coverage that can meet these challenges.”UP provides agency services across the entire marketing value chain: from branding, communication and naming to content, social media campaigns, digital services, photography, film and sound – all worldwide.



Projects are primarily completed with globally distributed teams, but regional contacts for each customer help create localized connections.UP was founded over a decade ago, and has its head office in Stockholm, Sweden.



The agency has been working for companies in Switzerland for several years already, including Galderma, Tecan, Schindler and Basel Area.The UP Switzerland Creative Hub is located at Grafenauweg 8, 6300 Zug, Switzerland.For more information, please contact:Lawrence Masle – CEO, UP Globallawrence@upthereeverywhere.com+ 31 6 10 93 44 55

David BurkardUP Switzerland+41 41 561 71 91david-b@upthereeverywhere.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

January 18, 2022, 06:15 GMT

