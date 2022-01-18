2022/01/18 | 14:34 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shares in Genel Energy rose by nearly 5 percent on Tuesday morning after the company issued the following trading and operations update in advance of the Company's full-year 2021 results, which are scheduled for release on 15 March 2022.The information contained herein has not been audited and may be subject to further review.Bill […]

read more Genel Energy Rise on Trading Update first appeared on Iraq Business News.