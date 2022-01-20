New Glass Factory for Baghdad

2022/01/20 | 03:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Sulaimanyah-based Royal Can Making Company is reportedly planning to set up a container glass factory in the south of Baghdad.According to Glass International, the new Al Malakeya Glass Company will have a capacity of 1150 tons per day when completed in August 2024.Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) management will […]

