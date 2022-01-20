Iraq and Iran sign MoU on Arbitration

2022/01/20 | 03:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Tehran and Baghdad have reportedly signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a joint arbitration center.The head of the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce, Abdul Razzaq al-Zuhairi, is quoted as saying that the MoU can remove the obstacles that hinder cooperation between the two countries.The agreement was finalised […]

