Video: Prof. Frank Gunter discusses his New Book on Iraq

2022/01/20 | 03:46 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): Professor Frank Gunter of Lehigh University gave a webinar on the recently published 2nd edition of his book -- 'The political economy of Iraq, restoring balance in a post-conflict Society' -- interviewed by Lizzie Porter, Senior correspondent at Iraqi Oil Report, for the IBBC.In a wide-ranging talk, […]

