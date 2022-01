2022/01/20 | 05:40 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- BAGHDAD (AFP) – The foundations of a prayer hall from the 12th century have been discovered under the al-Nuri mosque -- where the Daesh terrorist group once proclaimed their “caliphate” -- in Iraq’s northern city Mosul.The mosque, which along with its iconic leaning minaret was severely damaged by Daesh during the battle to dislodge the terrorists from Mosul in 2017, has been undergoing reconstruction.