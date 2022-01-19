Burg for Congress, Republican Candidate for New Jersey 4th Congressional District, disapproval for White House failures.

2022/01/20 | 05:40 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Repub Candidate, Congress, New Jersey 4th District expressed disappointment in Biden administration & Congressman Chris Smith’s betrayal bailing out President.

FREEHOLD, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On this one-year anniversary of Joe Biden being sworn in as President, David Burg, Republican Candidate for Congress in New Jersey 4th Congressional District, expressed outrage at the litany of failures of the Biden-Harris regime – and of Congressman Chris Smith’s repeatedly betrayals in bailing them out.David Burg stated..“Chris Smith is the poster child for term limits.



He has long forgotten the Americans he is supposed to represent.



Joe Biden is the worst President we’ve ever had, period.



His policies have put inflation on Red Bull.



We lost 13 lives of our military heroes in Afghanistan in the most humiliating retreat in American history.



Our borders are wide open as terrorists, child rapists, and lethal drugs pour into our country unimpeded.



Our country is being bankrupted by out-of-control spending, threatening the wellbeing of our children and grandchildren.



Our country is $29 trillion in debt.



According to the U.S.



Debt Clock, each taxpayer owes $223,000 to pay down the debt.



Does Smith hold Biden accountable? Does Smith fight to defend our country in the face of this radical leftist onslaught? No! Smith handed Biden his only victory by supporting another $1.2 trillion in spending with money we don’t have."“The majority of this woke so-called ‘infrastructure’ bill doesn’t even go to real infrastructure.



For example, nothing is being done to harden our vulnerable electrical grid – among the most critical infrastructure imperatives we face.



The people of CD4 know this.



But Smith sold us out for a few earmarks.



It’s more DC swamp-like mutual back-scratching while the future if our beloved Constitutional Republic hangs in the balance.



Enough is enough! It’s time for the voters in CD4 finally to retire Smith after 21 straight terms and 40 years in Congress.”“Chris Smith does not put America first and every resident in this district is going to feel the pain of his votes because, by supporting the most radical leftist regime in our nation’s history, Smith has contributed to increasing energy costs.



Next time you fill up at the gas station you can thank Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their RINO ally Chris Smith for the pain you are feeling in your wallet,” concluded Burg.

Eden HillEden Gordon Media, LLC+1 202-714-6014email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

