Two massive explosions heard in Iraq's Basra province

2022/01/20 | 12:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Sabereen News channel reported that the blast was heard in Basra province in southern Iraq.

The explosion took place near the Islamic Bank on Esteghlal Street, the source added.

Minutes later, Sabereen News reported that two explosions had taken place in Basra province, adding that another bomb explosion took place at a contracting company in this southern Iraqi province.

Further details of the incident, the cause of the explosion, the possible casualties, or the perpetrators have not been released yet.

This comes as Iraqi news sources on Sunday reported that two explosions took place in the Karrada area of Baghdad, injuring two people.

