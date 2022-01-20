Where Ideas Meet Execution: OWDT Wins Gold MarCom Award

2022/01/20 | 18:28 - Source: Iraq News

The company deserved a title that was timeless, tireless, and representative of their core beliefs, giving them room to expand in that direction.”

— Kyle Mani, CCO, and Founder of OWDT

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the close of the 2021 award season, internationally-recognized design firm OWDT was selected by the judges of the NYX MarCom Awards as winner of the Gold Marcom Award.



An international award that seeks to celebrate the best-in-industry marketing communications ideas and executions, the honor went to OWDT for their work on a corporate identity branding project with Trusted Experts Group.Trusted Experts Group is a professional services reputation management firm that engaged OWDT’s talent to achieve a new verbal and visual order for their renewed and revised company purpose: delight customers, engage employees, and establish a real competitive advantage in their industry.



Beginning with a unifying idea, OWDT slowly built the brand’s new architecture.



Stakeholder research, competitive audits, usability testing, and user persona discovery led the team to consequential and clarifying changes, including the company’s name.‘The answer to what is in a name, in our work at least, is everything,’ says Kyle Mani, Chief Creative Officer of OWDT.



‘The company deserved a title that was timeless, tireless, and representative of their core beliefs, giving them room to expand in that direction.Along with their new name, Trusted Experts Group has a refreshed and dynamic identity system that helps visualize the company’s sectors and silos.



A logo with three primary colors demonstrates the interrelationship of the silos with their parent organization, bringing coherence and clarity to the brand’s extended identity.The result of the project is a new, highly functional strategy to modernize brand visuals, organize and map the organizational hierarchy, and offer an energized and innovative verbal/visual experience for stakeholders across the board.



From on-site uniforms to company cars and business cards, the Trusted Experts Group proudly had new solutions as important reminders across multiple touchpoints of their brand and culture.



The success of the rebranding campaign helped the company secure an exit with SGS, who have acquired the company under the name OGC Experts.The project secured the winning slot in the MarCom’s category for Corporate Identity.



Since 2004, the award has stood for industry excellence in creativity, work ethic, and generosity, and it has evolved to be one of the largest, most respected competitions in the global conversation.



Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the awards attract the biggest names in marketing and communication and see roughly 6,500 entries every year.Winners are selected from over 300 categories spanning the most recent achievements in Print, Web, Video, and Strategic Communications.



As one of the landmark industry competitions, the board of MarCom Award judges are industry professionals who understand the current standards of excellence across those fields, with an eye for the talent that exceeds it.



In that way, the awards are for creatives, by creatives, making them an important final say in an important and evolving industry conversation.‘The honor of winning a MarCom award isn’t at all lost on the team here,’ says Mani.



‘But beyond the validation of the work, we’re especially grateful for what the MarCom initiative represents in our industry—taking joy in the art, the industry conversation, and the chance to give back to the community from which we all came.’The ACMP makes possible the professional and efficient judging of the MarCom awards, including no-fee submissions for pro bono work, through sponsorships and charitable donations.



The organization fosters and supports the important efforts of creative visionaries who are offering their services to public and community projects.



AMCP has demonstrated that commitment through the past many years, during which their charitable contributions have exceeded $250,000.The 2022 awards season opens in August, where the great work of this coming year will again be shared among industry peers, hardworking firms, and those who know and admire the power of well-executed design.About OWDTOWDT is an internally acclaimed, award-winning web design and marketing company that offers a robust roster of design and development services.



With industry-leading solutions in the realm of brand incorporation, digital experience architecture, and multi-disciplinary design, OWDT integrates science and art to provide its clients with the best practices and most advanced technologies.

