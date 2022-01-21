Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline back at full capacity after fire -source

2022/01/21 | 09:56 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The oil pipeline from Iraq’s Kirkuk to the Turkish port of Ceyhan is back at full capacity after a fire on Tuesday halted flows, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The blast which caused the fire occurred due to a falling power pylon and not an attack, a senior security source said on Wednesday.

Iraq’s oil ministry said on Wednesday that the pipeline restarted at a rate of 75,000 barrels per day.

In December, the pipeline pumped around 500,000 bpd of crude from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and state-owned crude marketer Somo.Source: Reuters (Reporting by Rowena Edwards; editing by Jason Neely)