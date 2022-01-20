Jennifer Henderson, Renowned Bookkeeping Expert,Chief Executive Officer of Jengar Bookkeeping Solutions Zoom Interviewed

2022/01/21 | 13:40 - Source: Iraq News

Jennifer Henderson, Renowned Bookkeeping Expert, and CEO of Jengar Bookkeeping Solutions Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series

I have never met anyone so passionate about bookkeeping.



Jennifer Henderson is a shining light for all entrepreneurs to follow.”

— Andy "Jake" Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Henderson, Renowned Bookkeeping Expert, and Chief Executive Officer of Jengar Bookkeeping Solutions Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Jennifer Henderson, successful Bookkeeping expert, and Chief Executive Officer of Jengar Bookkeeping Solutions joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders being Interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series.Jennifer Henderson has been Zoom Interviewed by Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine for the Online Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.



Jennifer Henderson joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine be interviewed on compelling video series.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEJennifer Henderson, a leading Bookkeeping expert, and successful Chief Executive Officer of Jengar Bookkeeping Solutions has been Zoom interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.Jennifer Henderson of Jengar Bookkeeping Solutions joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular video interview series.



In the interview, Jennifer Henderson discusses the newest offerings of Jengar Bookkeeping Solutions, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares phenomenal thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.



Jennifer Henderson joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Jennifer Henderson was awesome.



She has an excellent background in the Bookkeeping space.



The success of Jengar Bookkeeping Solutions is a true testament to their team and their people.



It was a real honor to have Jennifer Henderson on the video series.



Interviewing Jennifer Henderson was a lot of fun, educational and remarkably interesting.



It was woderful to have Jennifer Henderson on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what she has to say.”Andy Jacob continues, “It is the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer.



We have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Jennifer Henderson of Jengar Bookkeeping Solutions has a remarkably interesting story.



We were incredibly happy to have Jennifer Henderson on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like Jengar Bookkeeping Solutions.



There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world.



I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many smart and talented people are building amazing companies.



Jennifer Henderson and Jengar Bookkeeping Solutions are providing an exemplary service to their clients, and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build a world class company.



As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience for to meet leaders like Jennifer Henderson who are forging an incredible path for others.



At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world.



We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected.



Outstanding entrepreneurs know that nothing is given to them.



Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort.



We salute the leaders of this world like Jennifer Henderson”.DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset.



The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, high profile CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs.



DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference.



Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it.



In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about.



If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine.



The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

andrew jacobDotCom Magazine+1 602-909-9890email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedInOther

